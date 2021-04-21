Manhattan will no longer pursue prostitution; cancels 5,994 arrest warrants

The Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance, will stop processing cases of prostitution or massage without a license, and has requested that thousands of court orders for incidents related to these two activities dating back to 1975.

In a virtual hearing in Manhattan court, Vance asked the judge Charlotte davidson to revoke a total of 5,994 arrest warrants and to dismiss charges of prostitution, unlicensed massage, or wandering around public places for the purpose of prostitution.

The motion was accepted, so all the cases related to these activities up to 1975 were dismissed.

For years, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has offered services and programs to people facing these charges, but now they will outright refuse to prosecute them.

“Now, we will refuse to process these arrests entirely, and the services and support we provide will only be voluntary,” noted Vance, who said his office is the first in New York state to implement this measure.

“This announcement shows that the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is committed to changing its approach to the sex trade by decriminalizing people who are in prostitution and supporting those who are at risk of being exploited.”said the Rev. Que English, representative of the New York State Anti-Trafficking Coalition.

Most of the overturned cases in Manhattan are related to a controversial law popularly known as “Walking While Trans”, which allowed New York police officers to arbitrarily arrest anyone simply because they were wandering the streets or standing.

According to activists, this law, which was repealed by the New York state legislature last February, was used primarily against the transgender population and against minorities.

As a result of this action, the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens District Attorney’s Offices have also initiated proceedings to vacate arrest warrants resulting from these charges and to dismiss all pending cases.

Keep reading: “We don’t want your fucking taqueria!”: African-Americans protest in front of a Mexican family business in Brooklyn