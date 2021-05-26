Manhattan District Attorney Convenes Grand Jury for Possible Indictment of Former President Trump



Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance conducts one of the most intense investigations against Trump and his companies in New York.

Photo: Andrew Burton / Getty Images

The Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance summoned a grand jury to study a possible accusation related to the investigation against the business conglomerate of former President Donald Trump, according to US media.

The grand jury was recently convened and has a six-month term, during which it will meet three times a week, according to The Washington Post, which published the exclusive.

The summons of the grand jury would seem to indicate, in the opinion of that newspaper from the capital of the country, that the New York prosecutor’s investigation against Trump And your business conglomerate has reached a tipping point where it likely has evidence incriminating the ex-president or someone close to him.

Prosecutor Vance’s investigation is the most extensive And of greater cause for concern than those facing Trump, since the ex-president’s business practices are being examined since before he came to power.

Among many other things, Manhattan prosecutors are known to be investigating whether the Trump Organization manipulated its real estate portfolio to defraud banks and insurers and whether it obtained illegal tax benefits.

Along these lines, the Prosecutor’s Office has interviewed employees of Deutsche Bank and Aon insurer to determine details about $ 300 million in loans and other payments and requests for information to Ladder Capital, which made $ 100 million in loans to the Trump conglomerate.

It also examines payments from the Trump Organization to some of its top executives such as the tycoon’s own daughter, Ivanka Trump, who would have received undue remuneration as a consultant despite being on the company’s payroll.

Last week, the New York State Attorney General, Democrat Letitia James, who had an open civil case against the Trump conglomerate, announced that her investigation was becoming criminal and that she was joining the one in Manhattan.