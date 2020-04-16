It is a preparation based on the most capable version of the sports car

The original BMW engine now offers 450 horsepower

The Manhart GR 450 is a preparation of the Toyota GR Supra that proposes some aesthetic changes, other mechanics that affect the dynamic behavior of the car and a 3.0-liter engine that increases its power to 450 horsepower.

Manhart, one of the most prestigious trainers in Germany, has gotten to work with the Toyota GR Supra to create what they have named Manhart GR 450. Part of the most powerful version of the Japanese sports car, to which they have added an extra spice, some modifications that affect driving dynamics and subtle aesthetic changes.

MANHART GR 450: EXTERIOR

Manhart has not fallen into stridency when it comes to modifying the exterior of the Toyota GR Supra. In fact, its bodywork remains intact. Only some vinyls are offered that give the set a more ‘racing’ touch.

He Manhart GR 450 It also includes new 20-inch wheels that can have a glossy black or matte black finish. They house 265/30 tires in the front area and 285/30 tires in the rear.

The exhaust tails are offered in a black or other carbon fiber finish.

MANHART GR 450: INTERIOR

Manhart has not modified any part of the interior of the Toyota GR Supra original.

MANHART GR 450: MECHANICAL

He Manhart GR 450 retains the original BMW 3.0-liter six-cylinder in-line engine of the original model. However, after electronic reprogramming, it goes on to deliver a power of 450 horses and a maximum torque of 650 Newton meter. The standard Toyota GR Supra offers 340 horsepower and 500 Newton meter.

The German preparer also makes new shock absorbers available to customers H&R that slightly lower the height of the body, as well as a new suspension KW.

MANHART GR 450: PRICE

Manhart puts his updates on sale for the Toyota GR Supra in an independent way. The electronic reprogramming of the engine sells for 839 euros, while the changes to the suspension and shock absorbers cost 1,839 euros. The tires start from 2,688 euros. Finally, the decorative elements of the body are priced at 839 euros.

The price of the Toyota GR Supra with a 3.0-liter engine starts in Spain from 69,900 euros.

