Mango season: Discover their immense medicinal power and practical ideas to enjoy them

More attractive impossible, the mango comes to delight us a little before the beginning of spring and until the beginning of September. It is difficult to resist the delicacies of the mango that shines for its nutritional and medicinal properties. Specifically, it is known to be a powerful fruit with great antioxidant power, since it has significant amounts of the three most important free radical nutrients: vitamins C, E and beta carotenes. The succulent mango is the fruit of the Mangifera indica tree, which belongs to the same botanical family as the cashew and pistachio, it is native to the region at the foot of the Himalayas, located in northwestern India. The truth is that it is a fruit that found fertile soil throughout Southeast Asia, where it has been cultivated for more than 4,000 years. The rest is history since its cultivation and consumption has spread to all the warm areas of the planet at the hands of Buddhist monks and Persian, Portuguese, Spanish and English merchants. They are considered the national fruit of India.

About the nutritional composition of mango:

It is worth mentioning that within the powerful antioxidants contained in mangoes, their content of quercetin, fisetin, isoquercitrin, astragalin, gallic acid and methyl gallate is striking. All these properties protect the body against breast cancer, colon cancer, prostate cancer and leukemia. In addition, the mango stands out for its high content of vitamins C and A, in just one piece of mango of 200 grams we will obtain the recommended daily amount of vitamin C (60 mg) and 60% of the recommended daily value of vitamin A, in form of valuable beta-carotenes. In fact, mango is one of the most important sources of this nutrient. Mango is also a magnificent source of vitamin E, one of the most effective antioxidants and heart protectors, which is usually found mainly in fatty foods, therefore obtaining it through a fruit is a magnificent addition: a piece of 200 grams provides 2.3 grams, equivalent to 23% of the recommended daily amount.

Another great genius in the composition of mangoes is their extraordinary mineral richness, their magnesium and potassium content is striking. In both cases, a medium piece of mango provides 10% of the daily needs. Mango also provides substances with great beneficial effects for health, such as tartaric and malic acid, that shine for their cleansing properties. They have the peculiarity of counteracting the effect of acidic metabolic residues.

How does mango benefit health?

The peculiar composition of mango makes it a great ally against degenerative diseases, especially heart disorders, cancer and diabetes. Best of all, despite its sweet taste, it is a fruit low in carbohydrates and calories: 100 grams provide 65 calories and a good dose of fiber.

– Mangoes are a great ally to keep in good balance the high cholesterol levels. Which is related to its high content of vitamin C, fiber and pectin.

– Thanks to their beta-carotene content, they are a good ally for protect the skin, eyes, mucous membranes and heart, from the action of free radicals.

– They help regulate diabetes. Mango is a fruit with a low glycemic index, therefore it is a fruit that does not increase the level of sugar in the blood.

– Alkalizes the body. Thanks to its content in tartaric and malic acid and contain traces of citric acid, it helps to maintain the alkaline reserve of our body.

– Protects the musculoskeletal system. Thanks to its powerful combination of magnesium and potassium, it also prevents osteoporosis and muscle cramps. These minerals also participate in the control of blood pressure, promote the elimination of fluids and the proper functioning of the kidneys.

– They favor the assimilation of nutrients. Thanks to its digestive enzymes that promote the assimilation of macronutrients and make it an easy to digest fruit, it is well known that they are a great ally to purify the stomach and intestines.

– They stimulate the defenses. Its richness in essential nutrients such as minerals, vitamins and antioxidants, together with phenolic compounds, strengthen the immune system and are of great help in preventing diseases and infections.

– High fiber content. Mango contains a significant dose of fiber, which is associated with great digestive properties, which fight constipation and various stomach conditions. It is also a great ally to stimulate weight loss and combat cravings for sweet foods.

Mango in the kitchen:

Undoubtedly one of the great virtues of mango is found in its immense versatility, which allows us to integrate it into all kinds of recipes ideal to enjoy in the summer and in all kinds of both sweet and savory dishes. Some ideas to integrate it into your diet in a more creative way are:

– Juices and smoothies. Adding mango to your daily drinks will be the perfect addition to increase its nutrient supply, it provides a unique natural sweetness and a great consistency.

– Desserts and oatmeal. Mango provides the perfect flavor to fill with sweetness all kinds of sweet recipes such as flan, custard, jellies, ice cream, sorbets and cakes. It also goes great in morning oatmeal, accompanied with a little Greek yogurt and nuts. The perfect breakfast!

– Rice, salads and ceviches. Mango provides a magnificent creative touch in rice dishes, salads and ceviches, it gives them a delicious, very fresh acid flavor. Ideal for creating recipes with an original and tropical touch, add other ingredients such as nuts and coconut They will do you wonderfully!

– Jams. Mango is an ideal ingredient for making homemade jams and jellies, it is also perfect for creating all kinds of combinations; bet on mixing with spices and citrus fruits.

