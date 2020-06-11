Antioxidant, healing, and antibacterial properties can be found in the mango peel, according to a new study.

After conducting in vitro and in vivo studies in an animal model, the researcher from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), Lesslie Espinosa Espinosa, found that in addition to having antibacterial and antifungal activity, the mango peel of the Ataulfo ​​variety contains compounds that have healing properties, This was reported in an IPN statement.

The Mexican researcher obtained an extract of this raw material, considered waste in the food industry, to heal acute superficial wounds in less time than that required in a natural remodeling.

Image: National Polytechnic Institute

To obtain the extract, they first removed the peel from the mango and removed the greatest amount of pulp to dry.

“We subjected it to a maceration process with a high polarity solvent to extract the phenolic compounds and finally we carried out various filtration processes until obtaining the crude extract”, Lesslie Espinosa said.

Likewise, once the extract was obtained, they evaluated it in vitro and tested its antimicrobial, antifungal and antioxidant activity.

“These properties are very important, since the healing process can be affected by different factors, such as some bacterial infection, therefore, after confirming that the extract has an antimicrobial effect, we decided to test it in a murine model (CD1 strain mice)”he pointed out.

For this, the rodents were incised to simulate a surgical wound and they applied the extract dissolved in 10% gel for 14 days and during that time they carried out daily evaluations.

Image: National Polytechnic Institute

Did you know?

Mangoes have high amounts of pectin, a soluble dietary fiber that helps lower cholesterol.

This tropical fruit is refreshing, juicy, and a great source of vitamins A and C.

They are native to South Asia, but are now cultivated in other countries, including the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Results

Naturally, the remodeling of a wound (which includes the first two layers of the skin) is carried out between 14 and 30 days.

In the animal model, we verified at the macroscopic level that from day 8 or 9 the wound was already closed, but when carrying out the histological study, we determined that the two layers were completely closed on day 11, so we concluded that the extract contributes to skin healing in less time than the natural process takes without complication of any infection.

The mango peel has healing properties. Lesslie Espinosa Espinosa. Image: National Polytechnic Institute

Thus, the authorities recognized the importance of supporting the scientific community to continue contributing to the development of the country.

Finally, the Director General of the IPN, Mario Alberto Rodríguez Casas, has referred that this house of studies provides training based on science and technology, with skills and humanistic and social values.

It also reads:

MANGO: 6 BENEFITS OF THE FRUIT OF INDIA

STRAWS FROM MANGO PEELS

WHY ARE SOME DOGS TRYING TO URINE HIGHER?