Manelyk González shows off her curves on the beach with a tiny outfit

Manelyk González, better known simply as “Mane”, delighted her followers through her social networks by showing off her well-worked figure with a small photo session, in which she appears enjoying the beach.

Through her Instagram account, the beautiful 32-year-old Mexican model and influencer shared a series of photographs in which she appears posing in a small swimsuit that left more than one with their mouths open.

In less than an hour, the post by “Mane” González managed to exceed 258 thousand “likes” and got more than a thousand comments. On her official Instagram account, the famous influencer has more than 11.7 million followers.

Manelyk González rose to fame due to his participation in the MTV reality show “Acapulco Shore” and in the new versions of it, such as “Super Shore”.

