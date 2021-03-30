Manelyk González raises the temperature with ‘spicy’ session with Karime Pindter and Ignacia Michelson

Manelyk González, the Mexican model and influencer, set fire to social networks by sharing a “spicy” photo session on the beach, but this time she did not do it alone, as she was accompanied by Karime Pindter and Ignacia Michelson.

Through his official Instagram account, “Mane” González published a series of photos in which he appears with the former Acapulco Shore posing on the edge of the pool, wearing their worked figures in tiny swimsuits.

“I missed you like a beast !!! My friends the ones I chose, the ones I want in my life …. we fight, we make shit, we have differences like any human being but here we are still … more together than ever !!! I love them”.

The post drove the fans of “Mane” González crazy when they saw the Acashore together again, as she managed to exceed 832 “likes” and got more than two thousand comments, in which her followers surrendered to her beauty.

