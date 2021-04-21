Manelyk González raises the temperature with a “fiery” photo in the pool

Manelyk González, the beautiful Mexican influencer, model and singer, again surprised her followers through her social networks, with a couple of photos that raised the temperature among her followers.

Through her Instagram account, the former member of the reality shows “Acapulco Shore” and “Super Shore”, from MTV, shared a couple of photographs in which she appears posing in a red swimsuit on the edge of a pool, showing off her work figure.

This post did not go unnoticed among the followers of “Mane” González, because in a couple of hours he managed to exceed 256 thousand “likes” and got around a thousand comments, where his followers gave him praising his beauty.

Through her networks, the 32-year-old Mexican constantly shares part of her trips, in addition to her exercise routines and a bit of her work as a model for different brands.

