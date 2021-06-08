Manelyk González, ex from Acapulco Shore, steals the sighs of his fans with a colossal photo

Manelyk González, better known within the entertainment world as’Mane‘, He has once again stolen the glances of his loyal followers on social networks, enjoying his rest on the beaches of Mexico.

Via Instagram, The former member of the popular MTV reality show ‘Acapulco Shore’ released the image where she is relaxed and enjoying the fall of the sun’s rays on the beach of Isla Mujeres, in a blue swimsuit.

This publication has received more than 127 likes and about 800 comments from his more than 11 million followers on Instagram, where they show affection and appreciation for the lifestyle of Manelyk González outside the screens.

Despite the request of fans of the MTV reality show ‘Acapulco Shore’, Manelyk González declined as part of the members who began this adventure to give it a twist in the eighth season.

