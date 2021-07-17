Manelyk González boasts a dream figure from the pool

Manelyk González, better known simply as “Mane”, consented to his followers through his social networks by sharing a couple of photographs in which he showed off his worked figure with a spicy outfit.

Through her Instagram account, the former member of “Acapulco Shore”, the famous MTV reality show, shared a publication in which she appears enjoying the pool while wearing a blue two-piece swimsuit, which revealed her charms .

The publication of Mane caused the reactions of Karime Pindter, his former partner in Acapulco Shore, and Jawy Méndez, his partner and whom he also met in this reality show.

Manelyk González’s post managed to exceed 385 thousand “I like you” and got more than a thousand comments, where his fans were given to him for his beauty.

