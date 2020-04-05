Manel Kape

Former bantamweight champion of Rizin FFManel Kape won’t wait long to debut in UFC, and the Angolan already has a rival in mind for his first fight.

The flyweight who signed a contract for several fights with the UFC, ended three years of relations with the Japanese event, and hopes to face the former champion Cody Garbrandt. Kape joins with Jiři Procházka like the two champions who watched from Rizin to UFC.

Garbrandt, is on a three game losing streak via KO / TKO. He was going to face Raphael Assuncao but kidney problems left him out of the fight. The American revealed that he will see action once the division that was champion before going down to flyweight.

Kape He spoke on his social networks about his interest in measuring with the former champion.

“My contract is in (sic) the 125lb division at @ufc, let’s do Manel Kape vs. @Cody_Nolove (Cody Garbrandt) on my debut !!! @malkikawa @FirstRoundMgmt @danawhite ”

Kape he’s on a three-win streak. The 26-year-old fighter defeated by knockout Seiichiro Ito, Takeya Mizugaki, Y Kai Asakura.