Manel Kape vs. Ode Osbourne announced for UFC 265

A flyweight bout is the newest addition to the UFC 265 card, Ode osbourne He goes down to flyweights to face Manel Kape.

The fight was announced by the organization on Wednesday morning.

Osbourne became known after winning his contract in Contender Series. After getting 1-1 in featherweights, he decided to go down to flyweights. In his last fight, he knocked out Jerome rivera on UFC Vegas 30. Ode stands out for his balance both standing and on the canvas, with 4 wins for KO / TKO and 4 by way of completion.

Kape, will try to get his first victory in the organization. Former champion of Rizin FF he has lost both of his fights inside the Octagon. In his last fight, he lost to Matteus nicolau after a controversial decision divided into UFC Vegas 21. Manel needs to win or could be disengaged from the organization

UFC 265 will be held on August 7 at the Toyota Center from Houston Texas.

