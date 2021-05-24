Mandzukic, new victim of the ‘curse’ of the 9 of Milan

05/24/2021 at 4:48 PM CEST

EFE

Milan’s number 9 jersey, a number wrapped in a “curse” since Filippo Inzaghi left in 2012added to the Croatian Mario mandzukic to his long series of “victims”, as the veteran forward, signed last January, said goodbye to the Milan club this Monday unable to score goals.

“It was a pleasure to play with Milan. I am grateful to the club’s board of directors for giving me this opportunity, to the coaching staff for their work and to my teammates who are not only excellent players but also a great group of boys, “Mandzukic, 35, wrote on his Instagram account to say goodbye. from Milan.

“I am happy to bring this great club to the Champions League, to which it belongs. I only wish the best for this club for the future, “added the forward expert, former player of Atlético Madrid, Bayern Munich or Juventus Turin, among others.

Mandzukic, arrived free at Milan in the last winter market in the attempt to give an alternative to Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic, lived six months burdened by injuries and could barely play 287 minutes, without seeing the door.

Despite the lack of prominence, the Croatian left a good memory in Milan and he was the protagonist of a noble gesture when he gave up his March salary, having almost never been available because of his physical problems.

However, his name was added to a list of illustrious numbers 9 who failed to triumph with Milan since the departure of Filippo Inzaghi, legend of the “rossonero” team and the Italian team.

The Spanish Fernando Torres, Brazilians Alexandre Pato and Luiz Adriano, the Argentinian Gonzalo Higuain, the portuguese André Silva, the Polish Krzysztof Piatek or the Peruvian Italian Gianluca Lapadulaare some of the strikers who wore the shirt left free by Pippo Inzaghi and who also failed to shine.

The “Niño” Fernando Torres, a champion of everything with the Spanish team, arrived in Milan in the summer of 2014 and debuted with a real header goal on a visit to Empoli. However, that target was the only one of his stage, finished after six months with his return to Atlético Madrid.

The “Pipita” Higuaín also chose the shirt number 9 and his experience at Milan ended with eight goals in 22 games, and with a departure after six months to join Chelsea.

With Mandzukic, Milan says goodbye to a striker who won 24 trophies in his career, including a Champions League, a European Super Cup, a Club World Cup and nine league titles.

What’s more, is the second-highest striker of the Croatian national team (33 goals in 89 games), with which he lost the final of the 2018 World Cup in Russia against France.

Despite not succeeding on a personal level, Mandzukic was part of a group that this Sunday, thanks to their 2-0 victory at Atalanta, returned to the Champions League after seven years of waiting.

Milan finished second in Serie A, behind the champions Inter Milan and ahead of Atalanta and Juventus, who handed over their title of Italian champions after nine consecutive titles.