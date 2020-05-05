Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville announced for WWE SmackDown. First bout between the two former best friends at the blue mark on Friday.

Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose, we can see it on Friday on WWE SmackDown.

It was announced last night during Raw that Mandy Rose will face Sonya Deville on SmackDown. The two have been at odds for the past few weeks, since it was revealed that it was Sonya Deville who conspired with Dolph Ziggler to stop the Otis-Mandy Rose relationship before she could go any further.

Deville has been determined to chase Rose at any cost ever since, wanting to take Rose’s limelight from her. Deville cost Rose the opportunity to participate in the Money in the Bank ladder match after Deville distracted her last week.

Otis, who also had a Money in the Bank qualifying match that night, defeated Dolph Ziggler to enter next Sunday’s match.

Already announced for SmackDown we have a Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman head to head before their Universal title fight at Money in the Bank, Jeff Hardy’s return, Tamina and Lacey Evans against Sasha Banks and Bayley and a combat of three against three facing King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro against Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak and a partner of their choice.

