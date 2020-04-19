Mandy Rose talks about her storyline with Otis and who gave the idea to Vince McMahon

Mandy Rose spoke to the TV Series Hub about the origin of the storyline with Otis. Rose revealed that she was the one who approached Vince McMahon about the idea.

Rose recalled:

“Otis was always on NXT and posted photos of me and talked about how much he liked it” In a nice way, not in a creepy way. This went on and I thought it would be great if this turned into a storyline. In fact, I went to Vince McMahon and came up with the idea and he loved it.

In another separate interview with ComicBook.comRose continued on how she thought things went with Otis at WrestleMania 36. Otis defeated Dolph Ziggler and received a kiss from Rose after their fight.

Mandy Rose continued:

“I did not know that the storyline was going to be so great, it was incredible, I am grateful and happy for that” “I didn’t expect it to be such a crazy and positive story. And I think in these times too, it’s nice to have a happy ending for our fans. ”

