A few weeks ago, former WWE champion AJ Styles had been switched to WWE SmackDown, and it was announced that his replacements would be named at some point. Tonight, it was revealed that Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode had been switched to RAW as part of The Phenomenal One’s move to the blue brand. Mandy Rose had an interesting reaction to Ziggler’s exchange. She said that Ziggler will finally leave her alone. Check out Mandy’s reaction below:

Yessss now he’ll leave me alone 🙏🏻 https://t.co/UqAEYs5aAC – Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) June 23, 2020

Ziggler has been trying to get back together with Mandy Rose since she attacked him at WrestleMania.

Mandy Rose and Ziggler are not exactly unknown. The duo was involved in a popular love triangle story on SmackDown earlier this year, alongside Otis. On the way to WrestleMania, Mandy discovered that Sonya Deville and Ziggler had tricked her into believing that Otis was not worthy of her time. At WrestleMania, Otis defeated Ziggler with the help of Mandy.

Since then, Ziggler has tried to side with Mandy on several occasions, but to no avail. Now with Ziggler in RAW, it seems like this story is over forever. Otis and Mandy Rose have been together since WrestleMania and their love blossoms with each passing day. With Ziggler out of the way now, Rose can finally breathe a sigh of relief, as he will likely stay away from her and stop talking to her on social media and in interviews.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our Google News source, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.