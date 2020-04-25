Being a mother on the WTA circuit has long since ceased to be the pre-ward of a convenient retreat. Why can’t players be given a new chance after being moms? What would have seemed crazy twenty years ago is now becoming an increasingly common process. It is obvious that we will never have so many cases to transfer it to the drawer of common events, but we can count on solid and firm examples as in the Mandy Minella. The Luxembourger tells in an interview for Tennis Magazin How she decided to back down with her own retirement once Emma, ​​her first daughter born in 2017, came into the world.

“There are more and more mothers because we play more time, we stay fitter for more years”, highlights the 34-year-old, currently number 147 in the world. “Tennis prizes have also increased. There is no reason to stop at the age of 20 to start a family, but a few decades ago it happened, since there was little point in moving forward knowing that only the best players shared the money. Now we have seen how many tennis players have proven to be professionals even in a period of maternity, it does not have to be exclusive”, He confirms with pride.

Of course, to carry out this plan you need a push that only yours gives you. “Help is needed, especially family support, otherwise it would be impossible on our own. In my case, I put tennis in perspective and that made it easier for me, Now it is not as important as before, but I live it with much more emotion. It is my job, I have fun doing it, that’s why I continue on the circuit, but it is no longer the most important thing in my life. When I get off track and see my daughter, I forget everything. I don’t waste time with negative thoughts, I am a normal mother with special conditions, ”said the Esch-sur-Alzette native.

But let’s not fool ourselves by painting everything in pink, that color is only in your girl’s room. To survive on the tour, Mandy has had to reinvent herself based on a lot of effort and an illusion to continue competing in minor tournaments. “The most difficult thing is to maintain physical fitness, without a doubt, be prepared every day to overcome difficult matches and not break in the third set. My daughter Emma sleeps quite well, although she often wakes up. At first you get along well, but now it is starting to be a little more difficult, it is usual to have the feeling that I need to sleep a little more, “he underlines from the experience.

The great chapter of Minella comes when she talks about that 2017 where nothing ended up happening as she expected. It was the year where she would be a mother for the first time, the last year where she would be a tennis player. The idea of ​​retiring was already taken, but the results changed the script. “No, this was not the plan at all, we improvised it all the time. Actually I wanted to finish my career and then have children, but just when I got pregnant was when I got my best ranking. We decided to freeze the classification and then be able to return to the tour with that protected ranking in eight tournaments. I wanted to get in shape again and compete again, although the idea was to play only one more year. Then everything was better than expected ”, recalls the former world number 66.

Now the coronavirus has stopped everything, giving Mandy a quiet time in Luxembourg where she can enjoy her family. Of course, do not think that there he receives a distinctive treatment despite his heroic career. “I am not a star in Luxembourg because sport in Luxembourg is not as important as in the United States, for example. I am often asked what I studied, even knowing that I am a professional tennis player since I was 14, there is no provision for people to take risks and bet on something else. If you work for the state or go to university, you will surely find a good job in Luxembourg. This gives you a security that being an athlete does not give you ”, he concludes.

