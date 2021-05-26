Mandi says goodbye “with a contradictory feeling, of joy and sadness”

05/26/2021 at 11:00 PM CEST

EFE

The Algerian international defender Aïsa Mandi said goodbye to Real Betis this Wednesday, club in which he has played the last five seasons, with a statement published on social networks in which he expresses that he has “a contradictory feeling, both joy and sadness.”

Mandi, who agreed a few months ago to sign him for three seasons with the Villarreal, points out that he had “needs for change, eager for a new challenge and eager to see other places, knowing that he had only been to two clubs” during his career.

“Do not renew with the Betis It has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make in my life. I will miss every moment, but I am leaving without regret and with a clear conscience of having given everything for this shield, “adds the letter from the 29-year-old French player.

Aïsa Mandi He was born in the Champagne region and trained at the local Stade de Reims, where he was a member of the first squad between 2011 and 2016, when he was transferred for 4.5 million euros to the Betis, with whose shirt he has disputed 143 official meetings in which he has scored 8 goals.