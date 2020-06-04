Dismissed from the Ministry of Health for, among other reasons, diverging from President Jair Twitter regarding the use of chloroquine in the treatment of the new coronavirus, Luiz Henrique Mandetta made an ironic reference – but without naming names – about the medicine during the first panel on health at the Brazil Conference at Harvard & MIT, held yesterday and broadcast by Estadão. “A lay person proposing chloroquine and another lay person making the protocol that releases the drug on the same day is the closest to a double-blind study that we have in Brazil,” he said.

Former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta during the inauguration ceremony of his successor, oncologist Nelson Teich

Photo: Dida Sampaio / Estadão Content

The double-blind clinical trial consists of the ignorance of both the researcher and the patient about which group the patient is in during the study. In late April, the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) released the drug after a meeting with the president on the same day. Despite recognizing that there is still no proof of safety and efficacy of the treatment, CFM said at the time that the release occurred because of the exceptionality of the pandemic.

The professor and head of Harvard’s Global Health and Population department, Marcia Castro, who also participated in the panel, criticized Bolsonaro and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for devaluing science. She especially credited the negative scenario of the two countries to the lack of leadership. For her, Brazil had a structure “to make other countries envious” to give an effective response to the pandemic: the Unified Health System (SUS). But, for lack of good federal management, there are “5,570 parallel governments, each trying to solve the problem”.

For Henrique Neves, director general of Brazilian Israeli Beneficent Society Albert Einstein, which has contact with both the public and private systems, a better dialogue between the two could also have resulted in better containment. “The public area was overbooked (with coronavirus patients) when the private area had not yet occupied a third of what it had prepared.”

The three panelists believe that SUS, in some way, will emerge from the pandemic strengthened. “Without SUS, it would be impossible to face this situation,” said Neves. “If we were unable to control it in the beginning, we can avoid subsequent contagion waves, which are already happening in some countries. We don’t need to invent the wheel, we need to use what we have”, concluded Marcia.

Luiz Henrique Mandetta, doctor and former Minister of Health of the government of Jair Bolsonaro

An orthopedist by training, Mandetta began his political career at MDB in 2005, the year he took over the Municipal Health Secretariat of Campo Grande (MS), his hometown. He left office in 2010, joined the DEM and ran for federal deputy – a post he filled from 2011 to 2018.

In 2019, he took over as Health Minister of Jair Bolsonaro. Before the coronavirus pandemic, Mandetta was not one of the most prominent ministers in the government. But, with the protagonism acquired earlier this year and with the positions that contradicted the boss, Mandetta was dismissed from the command of the portfolio by Bolsonaro on April 16, in the middle of the pandemic.

The former minister is prohibited, by the Presidency’s Ethics Committee, from working in the private sector for six months and is appealing against the decision, because he wants to work in consultancy and lectures. Meanwhile, he continues to receive a salary of R $ 31,000, paid to members of the first echelon, as is the case with former Minister of Justice and Public Security, Sérgio Moro.

Marcia Castro, professor and head of Harvard’s Global Health and Population department

Graduated in Statistics from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), Master in Demography from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) and PhD in Demography from Princeton University, Marcia has been the head of the Department of Global Health and Population at Harvard University since January 2019.

According to information on the Harvard portal, since 2004, she has worked on the Urban Malaria Control Program in Dar es Salaam, a city in Tanzania, Africa, promoting the use of environmental management to improve urban health. She also works on a project that measures health, poverty and location in Accra, Ghana, also in Africa.

In addition, Marcia is working on issues of human mobility and asymptomatic malaria infections in the Brazilian Amazon, as well as the potential impacts caused by extreme weather events on malaria transmission in the Amazon.

Henrique Sutton de Sousa Neves, director general of the Sociedade Beneficente Israelita Brasileira Albert Einstein

Neves holds a law degree from the Pontifical Catholic University (PUC) of Rio de Janeiro and Harvard’s Advanced Administration Program. Currently, in addition to the general director of Sociedade Beneficente Israelita Brasileira Albert Einstein, he is a member of the Board of Directors of Companhia de Concessões Rodoviárias (CCR), according to information from the personal Linkedin and the governance page of CCR.

He was vice president of Shell Brasil for Corporate Affairs, National Markets and Retail between 1993 and 1998, president at Brasil Telecom from 1998 to 2002 and president of Varig in 2005. In 2010, he was chosen as the Value Executive in the Pharmaceutical Industry area. and Medical Services.

