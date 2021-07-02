‘Mandbulas’ – The fly from ‘Breaking Bad’

‘Jaws’ is the latest film by a certain Quentin Dupieux. And who is this Quentin Dupieux? Whether you know the answer or not, it could be said that you are in luck: Because if you do, you have a new opportunity to enjoy his particular sense of the absurd; because if you don’t know her, you have the opportunity to discover her particular sense of the absurd through what is possibly her most instinctively accessible intercourse.

Not that the rest are not, but leaving aside the existence of a giant fly, in ‘Mandbulas’ he dispenses with that fortuitous and potentially indigestible surrealism that has marked a good part of his career. Because ‘Jaws’ could be, as is, a real movie … if we put aside the giant fly again. That fly that Jean-Gab and Manu, two not very intelligent friends and with little to do, decide to train to earn money.

As those who know him and those who do not know him well know, Dupieux has made a name for himself traveling through that fine gorge through which the absurd acquires grace. That fine gorge over which ‘Mandbulas’ passes, a humble and luminous ode to friendship and idiocy as a way of life that could well be an eccentric and gratuitous bullshit if it were not a Quentin Dupieux movie, who endows it with charm and sense to disenchantment and nonsense.

A movie in addition and as the canon marks, completely simple. As simple as making Adle scream, though not with pleasure. So simple, so simple, so mundane, so effective. ‘Jaws’ doesn’t work by hoarding or harassment like most comedies, but by Dupieux’s minimalist and almost surgical use of absurdity. Due to the absence of a label that indicates when to laugh or clap. For the overwhelming sympathy of his insignificant honesty.

For that same finesse and expertise that turns a filler episode into a small work of art.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex