Mandatory vaccination is decreed in Russia in the face of covid crisis

MOSCOW.

The Mayor from Moscow warned this Wednesday of a “dramatic” evolution of the epidemic from covid-19 on the russian capital, which is why it decreed the compulsory vaccination of all employees in the services.

The coronavirus situation continues to be dramatic, “Sergei Sobianin said in a blog post.

The authorities Muscovites will announce Wednesday 5,782 new infections and 75 deaths in the city in the last 24 hours.

We must do everything to deploy mass vaccination as quickly as possible and stop this terrible disease and end the death of thousands of people, “he added.

Moscow health authorities reported a steady increase in new cases of covid-19 in recent weeks that led its mayor to decree vacations in the current week to minimize mobility and try to reverse the situation.

The city, with around 12 million inhabitants, has 12 thousand hospitalized for covid, being the epicenter of the current wave of the epidemic that devastates Russia, the sixth country with the most infections in the world.

Mortality is at the levels of the peaks of the end of 2020 (when Russia registered a deadly second wave of the virus), “said Sobianin.

In Moscow, only 1.8 million people have been vaccinated despite the efforts of the authorities, who in December launched a mass immunization campaign with their drug Sputnik V, described by President Vladimir Putin as the best in the world.

Mayor Sobianin announced last week that all Muscovites who had received at least one dose would be entered into a drawing to win a car.

The obligatory nature of the vaccine in the Moscow service sector is a novelty in Russia and it opposes the statements of Putin who, despite encouraging its inhabitants to get vaccinated, was against imposing it.

So far only 19 million Russians, less than 13% of the population, have received at least one dose, according to the count carried out by the Gogov website, which gathers data from the regions and the media in the absence of a dose. official national statistics.

According to a poll conducted in April by the independent institute Levada, more than 60% of Russians do not want to be vaccinated.

jrr