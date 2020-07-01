The blow of the pandemic to Latin America, according to the IMF 19:12

(CNN Spanish) – During a pandemic, what is the relationship between the use of masks and the economy?

Enough for analysts at investment bank Goldman Sachs to warn in a note that activating the mandatory use of face masks could prevent the US economy from losing 5% of its Gross Domestic Product, as a result of additional confinements.

According to the Goldman Sachs benchmark estimate, a national order could also increase the percentage of people wearing facemasks by 15 percentage points and reduce the daily growth rate of confirmed cases by 1.0 percentage point to 0.6%.

MIRA: What is the best material to make your own mask? Padded Cotton Beats Scarf, New Study Finds

Jan Hatzius, chief economist at the investment bank, assures that the link between face masks and economic and health results is significant for covid-19, when he says -and I quote- “We found that facial masks are associated with coronavirus results significantly better. “

Hatzius added: “If a facemask order significantly reduces coronavirus infections, it could be valuable not only from a public health perspective but also from an economic perspective because it could replace new quarantines that would affect GDP.”

His analysis is known amid the pronounced increase in the number of cases of covid-19 in various states of the United States, when infections are over 2.6 million and deaths are over 126,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

LOOK: Florida residents react to mandatory mask use

In recent days, says Goldman Sachs, the sharp increase in infections in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona and California has raised concerns among investors that quarantines again depress economic activity again. Between January and April, they estimate, measures such as quarantines and physical distancing, subtracted 17% of the United States’ GDP.

Although the number of states where the use of masks in public has become mandatory, until June 30, fewer than less than 20 states have ordered it.