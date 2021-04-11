Mandatory car safety systems in one year

The EU has approved that, as of 2022, all new cars must incorporate new safety systems as standard. We tell you which are the 8 new assistants that will arrive by law

April 9, 2021 (08:45 CET)

Not all will arrive at the same time, but departure date is already approved: 2022. From that moment, in just one year, all new cars will have to necessarily and compulsorily adopt a series of new safety systems and electronic assistants aimed at reinforcing and increasing the safety of vehicles, occupants and other road users.

To this set of systems are known by the name of ADAS (Advanced Driving Assistance Systems). The The European Union has approved the mandatory incorporation to all new cars that leave the factory, although it must be pointed out that much of its existing technology is used in numerous vehicles, being constantly subjected to new updates.

#ADAS Do you know what they are? They don’t do magic but almost. They are Advanced Driving Assistance Systems that increase the safety of vehicle occupants and that from 2022, will be mandatory in new cars in the European Union. + ℹ️ https://t.co/93494UNPzz pic.twitter.com/9Oqk2syTje – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) April 6, 2021

According to a study carried out by the European Parliament, So what collects the DGT, introducing all These systems will prevent up to 25,000 deaths and more than 140,000 serious injuries in Europe in the next 18 years. The Community strategy is part of the “Vision Zero” program, which aims to reduce deaths in traffic accidents within the EU to zero by 2050.

Year 2022, therefore, represents the first stage in the introduction of these systems that will be completed in the following years. Below we list the 8 systems that must be implemented on all cars from 2022. If you click on this link, we will also tell you the complete calendar:

Starting in 2022, cars will have to incorporate new security systems.

The 8 security systems that will be mandatory from 2022

Intelligent Speed ​​Assistant (ISA)

Rear camera with cross traffic detection

Fatigue and drowsiness detector, with loss of attention detector

Emergency braking

Lane Departure Warning

Vehicle lock, with breathalyzer

Black box

Seat belt alert in the rear seats