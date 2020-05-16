Share

Actor Timothy Olyphant joins the cast of the second season of The Mandalorian, although for now his role is kept secret.

Filming Season 2 of Disney + Star Wars The Mandalorian ended just before the coronavirus pandemic stopped all productions worldwide, meaning that the participation of Timothy Olyphant it did not leak while on the set. So we will have to wait for it to be released to know what role it will play.

There have already been several major casting developments for season 2 of The Mandalorian. Arguably the most significant has been that of Rosario Dawson in the role of Ahsoka Tano. But also Temuera Morrison will give life to Boba Fett who will return to the Star Wars universe, after surviving the events of Return of the Jedi (1983).

According to all reports, Timothy Olyphant will play a new character in the Star Wars saga, as there will be many comebacks like the ones already mentioned and he needs elements never seen before.

They make a great actor.

From an acting perspective, Timothy Olyphant is a good fit for The Mandalorian. His best-known actor role was to play the American quarterback Raylan Givens in Justified, a series that shares some tonal similarities with the Disney + show. He also played Sheriff Seth Bullock in Deadwood and the recent television movie that gave him a conclusion. But he’s also been in several major productions in 2020, including The Good Place, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Fargo.

Because filming for the new season has already been completed, there are no plans to delay the release due to the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus. However, there are still around five months left until its premiere, which means there should be a steady trickle of casting news leaking out of post-production. With Dawson, Morrison and now Timothy Olyphant, the excitement for the second season of The Mandalorian will only grow from here.

Share