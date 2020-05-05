Share

Star Wars continues with the strategy of having great directors for its episodes of The Mandalorian season 2, as it happened with the first.

To the great news that they will make a new Star Wars film directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), has been added the confirmation that Robert Rodriguez (Sin City) and Peyton reed (Ant-Man) have been in charge of some chapters of The Mandalorian season 2.

Recently, several rumors about several guest directors who had been on the set of The Mandalorian Season 2 filmed on the Internet to direct episodes / sequences of the live-action series Star Wars. Logan’s James Mangold quickly denied the report, but two of the other filmmakers mentioned have now confirmed their involvement.

Robert Rodriguez made it very clear that he has directed an episode of the show with a photo of the always adorable Baby Yoda. While Peyton Reed’s post was a bit more puzzling. Since the director shared a black and white photo of Dyn Jarren’s (Pedro Pascal) helmet along with the hashtag # MayThe4thBeWithYou. However, Reed’s name on that director’s chair seems to leave little doubt.

The series is in good hands.

Bryce Dallas Howard is also said to have returned as a director, and although the Jurassic World actress did not confirm this, she used Instagram to share some photos from the shoot that can be seen in the documentary currently airing. Hopefully if she has returned to El Mandaloriano season 2 she has learned from her time in the first season and has improved her skills as a director.

Mandalorian season 2 will probably come in late November as it did with the first season last year. Since luckily they were able to finish filming and are now with post-production. So work has not been interrupted because of the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

