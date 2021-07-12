Mancini’s emotional words after winning the European Championship

Roberto Mancini, Italy coach, said on Monday, after winning the European Championship by beating England in the final, that “it was impossible” to think of an achievement of this level when he took over the team three years ago.

“It was impossible to think about it, but I have some extraordinary guys and I have no words to describe this wonderful group. There was no easy game in our way. The final, because of how it started, got very difficult, but in the end we dominated,” Mancini said at the end of the game in statements to the Italian public television “Rai”.

Also read: Suzy Cortez appeared at the hotel of the Argentine National Team waiting for Lionel Messi in little clothes

“Then on penalties you need to be lucky, sorry for England. The team grew a lot and I think it can continue to grow,” he added.

Gianluca Vialli and Roberto Mancini formed a tremendous duo at Sampdoria in the ’90s. They reached the final of the European Cup in 1992 against Barça, at the old Wembley, but lost it.

Today, as DT and assistant, they win the Euro with Italy, at Wembley and vs England. Hug and emotion pic.twitter.com/m3LnmXRXoL – Central Judge (@Juezcentral) July 11, 2021

Italy won their second European Championship after beating England 3-2 on penalties after 1-1 in 120 minutes.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content