Friday, May 22, 2020, p. a10

Rome. Roberto Mancini, technical director of the Italian national soccer team, expressed his wish that Serie A be resumed from the following season to avoid excessive games being played, which would affect the performance of his national team.

If I had to speak as a coach, I prefer that football continue to stand still and resume it calmly, because next year there will be an endless series of games and I do not know what the condition of the players will be, he said.

Government authorities approved the protocol of the Italian Football Federation to restart team training, while sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora reported that a date for the return of football will be set on May 28.

So far, June 14 is the tentative day to resume the 2019-2020 season, which has been suspended since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Right now we should have started the concentration for Euro 2020, the helmsman pointed out about the continental contest that was postponed for the summer of 2021.

Meanwhile, Manchester United estimates that it could lose $ 24 million because the Premier League will have to pay money back to television networks, even if it manages to complete a season interrupted by the pandemic.

The Premier negotiates reimbursements with the owners of the audiovisual rights due to delays and changes in the programming of the interrupted season. Playing in empty stadiums also implies a change in the television product.

At Chelsea, French international midfielder N’Golo Kanté was authorized not to attend training sessions in small groups to prevent the player from possible contagion.

