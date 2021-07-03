Mancini loses Spinazzola, one of his fittest players

07/02/2021

On at 23:46 CEST

Roberto Mancini, the Italian coach, will not be able to count on one of his fittest players, Roma side Leonardo Spinazzola, in the semifinal match that will face the Spanish team next Tuesday. The defender had to retire before the end of the match against Belgium Due to a muscle injury and his tears when he was removed on a stretcher were very significant. The player was aware that he will miss the rest of the Eurocup.

It was the 76th minute when Spinazzola was injured in a race with Thorgan Hazard. Immediately he was forced to stop, put a hand on the affected thigh and requested the change, aware that he had suffered a muscle tear. The Roma side was immediately aware of the seriousness of the injury and could not hide his sadness, covering his face with both hands while he was treated on the pitch by the doctors of the Italian team and later when they removed him on a stretcher from the field.

As in previous Italy matches, Spinazzola had been one of the most prominent players. A few minutes earlier he had prevented Belgium from drawing the match by getting between Lukaku and the goal.

HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF

The loss of Spinazzola, if the seriousness of the injury is finally confirmed, represents a major setback for Mancini, since the side was being one of the great protagonists of the Eurocup with his brilliant gallops down the left wing and his defensive intensity.

The same thing has happened to the Italian team that previously happened to Croatia and Switzerland in their duels against the Spanish team. Both combined could not count on one of their best troops against the Red. The Croatian team could not have Perisic after testing positive for coronavirus, while Switzerland could not line up its great star, Xhaka, this Friday due to the accumulation of cautions.