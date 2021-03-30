Mancini is discovered before Kun Agüero

Mar 30, 2021 at 6:04 PM CEST

Roberto Mancini, Italy coach and first coach of Argentine Sergio Agüero at Manchester City, wished “Kun” the best for his future on Tuesday, after hearing about his departure from City at the end of the season, and said he has seen ” few players “like him.

“I signed him for City and I’m happy that he spent ten years becoming the foreign striker with the most goals in the Premier League. I think he is still one of the best in the world, I saw few players like Agüero“said Mancini, asked about Kun during the press conference prior to Lithuania-Italy in the qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“He is an amazing boy, I love him very much and I wish him the best. The goal that scored against QPR that the Premier gave us is still one of the most important, “he recalled.

Kun signed against QPR in added time the goal that gave City the 2012 Premier League and opened a winning cycle for the English team.

Since arriving in 2011 from Atlético de Madrid, Agüero has played 384 games for Manchester City and has scored 257 goals, breaking the record held by Eric Brook until 2017.