The Italy coach, Roberto Mancini, explained that it has Mixed feelings about the possible restart of Serie A in June, more than three months after the season stopped to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

05/21/2020 at 17:54

CEST

EFE

“There seems to be great chaos. If I had to speak As a coach, I prefer that football is still stopped and resume it calmly because next year there will be an endless series of match and I don’t know what the condition of the players will be, “Mancini said in comments to Roma TV.

The coach added that, like all people linked to football, he is looking forward to matches are played again, but that at the same time fears possible injury when action resumes.

The Italian government has already given the clubs permission to resume their collective training and has called a meeting with the soccer authorities for next Thursday to discuss the date of a possible restart.

With 12 days remaining since the suspension in March, the fFIGC national series and Serie A plan to play again in the second half of June and close the season before August 20. The 2020-21 season should start in mid-September, approximately one month later than usual, and would be compressed due to the League of Nations and the Eurocup.

“Right now we should have started the concentration for Euro 2020”, recalled Mancini, who also regretted not having played two high level friendlies, referring to the matches against England and Germany that were canceled in March.

