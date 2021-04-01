Manchester United would do the ‘evil’ to Manchester City; would be reinforced with the ‘Kun’ Agüero

Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero, Manchester City’s Argentine striker, announced a few days ago that he will leave the squad led by Pep Guardiola at the end of the season and that would be taken advantage of by Manchester United’s greatest rival to take over his services.

According to information revealed by the English newspaper The Sun, United would offer a great offer to ‘Kun’ Agüero to convince him to play with them after wearing the Manchester City jersey for 10 years.

“With information from ‘The Sun’, Manchester United will make a great offer to Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero, in order to sign him on June 30, exactly the day on which the Argentine’s contract with the ‘Citizens’ team ends. ‘. ”Shared W Deportes.

Since his arrival in 2011 from Atlético de Madrid, Agüero has played 384 games for Manchester City and has scored 257 goals, breaking the record held by Eric Brook until 2017.

