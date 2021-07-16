Manchester United would be reinforced with Kieran Trippier of Atlético de Madrid

Manchester United would be looking for Kieran Trippier to reinforce their defense for next season in order to reinforce their defense where they would have almost tied up the French Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, who will not renew with the ‘Merengue’ squad. that he would want other challenges in his career.

According to information from The Sun newspaper, Manchester United would pay for both Varane and Trippier around 80 million pounds, since they would agree 60 with Real Madrid and another 20 or 25 with Atlético de Madrid for the English side.

As detailed in the information, both players no longer want to continue in the Spanish League since, especially in the case of Varane, they want new challenges in their career and try new experiences, especially since the French player has won it with the Madrid.

‘UNITED, close to FICHAR VARANE and TRIPPIER’, the English newspaper tells on its website.

Trippier arrived at Atlético de Madrid in the summer of 2019 and from there he played a total of 68 games where he gave 11 assists.

