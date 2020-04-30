Manchester United has announced it has received an endorsement to install safety bars in the western sector of its stadium, Old Trafford. The team intends to create an area for their fans to watch the games standing up. Since the beginning of the 1994/95 season, for security reasons, it is prohibited, in the first and second division of the English Championship, to follow the games in this way.

The decision of the Red Devils to create a grandstand in the best South American style, despite all English moderation, comes in the same line of reasoning as Tottenham and Wolverhampton, who have already installed this device in their homes. Richard Arnold, general manager of Manchester United, does not rule out extending the idea to other sectors of the stadium.

“We will proceed with the development of the grandstand plan, with the installation of barriers and, thus, be ready for the day when we can once again welcome our fans at Old Trafford (…) The project may be extended to other areas the stadium, “he explained.

Although the return of football in England is uncertain, the probable resumption of matches would be held with closed gates. Even so, the director affirms that the preparations, focusing on the fans, must continue.

“It may seem strange to talk about the stadium’s plans at the moment, but football and our fans will return when conditions are safe and our preparations must move forward,” said Arnold.

The novelty divides opinions in England. Many people agree with the decision, but there are those who are against it and use it as an argument, a historical fact. On April 15, 1989, during a game between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, valid for the FA Cup semifinals, at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, 96 fans were trampled to death and another 766 were injured due to the overcrowding of the place and its terrible condition. conservation state.

A report, known as the “Taylor Report”, was published in 1990, making recommendations on the safety of sporting events in England. Based on him, in the 1994/95 season, fans were banned from watching matches standing.

