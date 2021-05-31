Manchester United wants to reinforce Jan Oblak and would pay a fortune to Atlético de Madrid

Manchester United wants to reinforce the goal for next season and Jan Oblak, Atlético de Madrid goalkeeper, would be chosen to replace the Spanish David De Gea who would not continue in the Old Trafford entity.

According to information revealed by the English newspaper The Mirror, Manchester United wants to reinforce Oblak Atlético de Madrid but would have to pay a very large amount of money to get it.

As detailed in the information, United would have to pay around 80 million euros to be able to take Oblak, who has just been crowned champion of the Spanish League this season with Atlético de Madrid.

David De Gea would leave the team because his last performances have not been liked much in the team so they believe that a change in goal would be the ideal to go up to the next level after they lost the Europa League final against Villarreal in penalties.

This season, Jan Oblak played 46 games with Atlético de Madrid in all competitions where he received 36 goals and was able to keep his clean sheet 20 times.

