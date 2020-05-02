We will have a great party from power to power this Sunday, March 8, on day 29 of the Premier League 2019-2020 with the Manchester derby, where he ManU will seek to take advantage of their local status to add a victory that brings them closer to the Champions, but they will have to receive a City who will come out determined to add in Old Trafford.

How the teams arrive

The box of Manchester United He has had an irregular campaign staying in the fight for Champions League positions. In the last day they managed to draw 1-1 on their visit to Everton to reach 11 wins, 9 draws and have fallen 8 times.

The Red devils They had activity in the middle of the week in the FA Cup where they had no problem beating Derby County 0-3 with a double of Odion Ighalo and one more from Luke Shaw.

For his part, the Manchester City It remains one of the rivals to beat, but the title has practically escaped them. In their last league game on February 22, they beat Leicester City 0-1 to settle with 18 wins, 3 draws and 6 lost games.

The Citizens They also had activity in the middle of the week in the FA Cup where they visited Sheffield Wednesday suffering a little more than expected but managing to win with a solitary score of the Kun Aguero.

As he Manchester United As the Manchester City they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to take a step in the fight for their goals; In the general table we find the Red Devils in fifth position with 42 points, while Citizens are sub-leaders with 57 units in this Premier league.

These two teams last met each other last January when they played in the League Cup semifinals. In the first leg at Old Trafford, the Citizens they practically liquidated the series winning 1-3, however in the Etihad the Red devils they tightened up winning 0-1, but it was not enough to overcome them.

Time and Channel Manchester United vs Manchester City

The game between Manchester United vs Manchester City it will be taking place at 16:30, 4:30 pm, England local time; in the United States it will start at 8:30 am Pacific and 11:30 am Eastern.

The broadcast of the match Manchester City vs Manchester United LIVE for television it will be exclusively on the channel SKY Sports for England, Mexico and Central America; in South America it will be for ESPN, while in the United States they will be able to see it for Telemundo. Online they will be able to follow the coverage minute by minute live that will be done on the social networks of both clubs and on the page of the Premier League that will update us with goals, assists and the final score.

Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE

So the table is set to enjoy this excellent match between two high-quality teams that arrive determined to achieve the victory that allows them to deliver a coup of authority towards the last third of the campaign. In the forecasts the Citizens They are light favorites for arriving at a better time, but the Red devils they are at home and they are the urgent ones. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Manchester United vs Manchester City.

Result: Manchester United vs Manchester City [Vídeo Resumen Goles] Matchday 29 Premier League 2019-2020

Summary:

The Red Devils WIN the Citizens🔥🔥🔥!

[Vídeo] Result, Summary and Goals Manchester United vs Manchester City 2-0 Premier League 2019-2020 👇👇👇 Posted by FulBox on Sunday, March 8, 2020

Goals: