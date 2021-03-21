Manchester United vs. Leicester City TODAY LIVE for the FA Cup | Schedules and TV channels | Watch the game LIVE ONLINE via ESPN

TODAY | ONLINE | In a real game, Manchester United Edinson cavani will visit the Leicester city from the King Power Stadium TODAY Sunday, March 21 for the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. You will see the meeting LIVE Y LIVE by the screen of ESPN for all Latin America.

Although he ranks third in the Premier League, the surprise elimination of the Europa League in the 16th finals heightened the importance of winning the English Cup for the “Foxes”. His arrival in the quarterfinals came after leaving Brighton on the road and with a streak of three games without losing with a draw and two wins in a row by Premier. Brendan Rodgers’s men are going to try to put the Leicestershire side into their eighth semi-final knowing that on four occasions they reached the climax without winning the title.

While the visit comes from a great qualification to the quarterfinals of the Europa League, leaving Milan on the road after beating them 1-0 in Italy. They are second in the English league so it is a great season for a giant with several weak recent seasons. The “Red Devils” come to this stage after having eliminated West Ham and knowing that they have not lost since January 27. 7 wins and 8 draws counting all the competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, who will try to put United among the top four for the 31st time in their history, in which they reached the final 20 times.

Only twice did they meet in the FA Cup, where in Manchester he won both. The first was the final of the 1963 edition, when on May 25 they triumphed 3-1 with goals from Denis Law and David Herd, in duplicate, although Ken Keyworth came to discount. The other was for the knockout stages 1976, when on February 14 they beat Leicester 2-1 on the road with goals from Gerry Daly and Lou Macari, with Bob Lee as the man who cut the score.

Date and time: when is Leicester City vs. Manchester United for the FA Cup?

The Leicester City vs. Manchester United, for the quarterfinals of the FA Cup, will take place this Sunday, March 21 at the King Power Stadium.

Schedule and TV channel according to each country:

Spain: 18:30 hours by DAZN 1 (Movistar 59)

Argentina: 14:30 hours by ESPN

Uruguay: 14:30 hours by ESPN

Brazil: 14:30 hours for without confirmed TV

chili: 14:30 hours by ESPN

Paraguay: 14:30 hours by ESPN

Bolivia: 13:30 hours by ESPN

Venezuela: 13:30 hours by ESPN

Colombia: 12:30 hours by ESPN

Ecuador: 12:30 hours by ESPN

Peru: 12:30 hours by ESPN

Mexico: 11:30 hours by ESPN

U.S: 10:30 PT / 13:30 ET by ESPN +