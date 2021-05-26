Manchester United: Villarreal, against their devils

In its nearly 100-year history, the Villarreal he had never made it to a European final. Not even lifting a title beyond the achievement of the extinct Intertoto. Something logical for a small town club in Villarreal, a town whose more than 50,000 inhabitants can witness this Wednesday what they never thought they could witness: the club of their life lift a title. The Villarreal of Unai emery wants to make history by winning the Europa League in the final of this Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. before the almighty Manchester United.

5% of the city will travel to Poland to witness live at the Gdansk Arena the most important meeting in the history of Villarreal. The small club that became big years ago wants to enter another dimension and finally win a European title. But it will not be easy: opposite will be Manchester United, runners-up in the Premier League. Those of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer they reach the final with the poster of maximum favorites and after beating Real society Y grenade in the round of 32 and quarter-finals respectively of the second top European club competition.

The talent in the English team is well known. In the goal it will be David De Gea, the starting goalkeeper for Solskjaer in the Europa League. Although in recent years defensive security was the Achilles heel of the Red Devils, this year it has experienced an improvement that partly explains the success achieved in the Premier thanks to the good performance of Maguire Y Shaw, among others. From the center of the field the level of players is of the top team: Paul pogba, Bruno fernandes, Marcus rashford, Edison cavani… Faced with these ‘monsters’ Villarreal will have to face.

Emery wants to do it again

There is a special connection between Unai emery and the Europa League. The Hondarribia coach has lifted it three times, all of them with Sevilla and consecutively against Benfica in 13/14, against Dnipro on 14/15 and before a great Liverpool on 15/16. But they are not the only Europa League finals to which Emery has reached: in the 18/19 season, the Basque reached a very final with Arsenal that he lost to him. Chelsea by Eden Hazard.

Therefore, this Wednesday will be the fifth final for Unai Emery, the coach who more times in history he has reached the decisive game of the Europa League. The former Arsenal and Sevilla, among others, has managed to qualify Villarreal to its first European final and will try to achieve the dream of Fernando Roig’s club: “We deserve the final against United and watching the games you can say that they are the favorites”said the coach in the previous match.

Despite Manchester United’s favoritism, Villarreal have reason enough to think about the title. Perhaps the most compelling of all is Gerard Moreno, one of the fashion forward of Europe. The one who will be, except for surprise, the 9th holder with Spain in the Eurocup accumulates 29 goals in 45 games in the best season of his career. Unai Emery’s men are entrusted to him in the most important game in the club’s history.

Villarreal Y Manchester United They face each other this Wednesday, May 26 at 9:00 p.m. in the grand final of the Europa League. A meeting in which the Yellow Submarine meets history to add its first European title against the great favorite, United of Solskjaer.