Manchester United UEFA Europa League semi-final: schedule and where to watch on TV

05/04/2021 at 01:26 CEST

The Stadio Olimpico in Rome will witness the confrontation between the Rome and the Manchester United, after seconds got beat 6-2 at homeFaced with such a victory, it seems that they have all the work done. All this within the framework of the semifinals of the UEFA Europe League, a European competition that once again becomes the second category of football on the Old Continent as it faces real heavyweights. Although the Manchester team may seem like they did their homework, the Eternal City team may still be scared, so they will have to keep their guard up.

The doublets of Cavani and Fernandes ensured the victory of the red team, which ended the conflict with goals from Pogba and Greenwood. Roma tried to answer with goals from Pellegrini and Dzeko, without getting more than scratching two goals on the scoreboard.

Be that as it may, we will see this game on Thursday, May 6 at 9:00 p.m. (CET). In addition, it will be issued through Mitele Plus and Movistar +.