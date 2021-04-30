Manchester United: Solskjaer asks not to give up Roma in Europa Ligue

Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester United, denied that they can think that they are already in the final of the Europa League, but they did a good job in front of him Rome, which they beat 6-2.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Pablo Aguilar and his ‘demands’ that hinder his renewal

We can’t think it’s done but it was a great job tonight. We knew how to recover from his two goals. We made two mistakes and they scored two goals, the same thing happened against Ajax in the quarterfinals, “said the Norwegian.

The English team thrashed the Italian 6-2 and took a big step to be in the final of the European competition, but the Red Devils coach asks that the Italians not be considered dead.

Also read: Dania Méndez shows off her tremendous rear with a brown swimsuit photography

I am very happy with the response with the second half. They have shown character to come back in the second part. The mistakes we made are not typical of this level, “he added.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also highlighted the character and work of his players in the second half, where they showed their quality and power to come out with this resounding victory.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content