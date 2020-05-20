Younger and more promising signings are being made. Manchester United signed what many call ‘mini-Haaland’, the 15-year-old Norwegian Isak Hansen-Aaroen, footballer belonging to the lower categories of Tromso.

Both for his nationality and for his characteristics as a forward, many are those who have already baptized him as a budding Haaland. The truth is that despite his age many clubs in Europe have fought over the footballer and the 15-year-old will join the ranks of United once he turns 16.

WITH THE SOLSKJAER GUARANTEE

According to information from the AS newspaper, the main supporter of the Hansen-Aaroen transfer was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, also Norwegian like him, and who would have received great references about the new Scandinavian ‘jewel’.

In this way, Isak will join United from August 2020, just when I turn 16. Also, as part of a proposed long-term agreement between the clubs, Manchester will send Aidan Barlow on loan until December.

Tromso sports manager Svein-Morten Johansen, said about the operation: “We think this is very exciting because we cooperate with a great club and we have already developed good cooperation, and this has materialized in that we will have transferred to Barlow,” said the leader.

