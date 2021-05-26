Manchester United: schedule and where to watch the Europa League final live online today

Villarreal faces this Wednesday one of the most important games in their history against Manchester United in the grand final of the Europa League

The Villarreal faces this Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. the almighty Manchester United in the grand finale of the Europa League. Spaniards and English will meet in the first European final of the set of Unai emery, which will face the meeting of Gdansk Arena (Gdansk, Poland) with the maximum enthusiasm against the Red Devils, great favorites in the final. The Bruno fernandes, Marcus rashford, Paul pogba and company threaten a Villarreal who would get a place in the next edition of the Champions League if he can win the final.