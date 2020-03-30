He Manchester United insist on Saul and he is ready to break the piggy bank in order to finally get his services. It is nothing new that the red devils want the Atletico footballer, they have already tried on several occasions but Atlético is not willing to let him go. In the summer of 2017 he renewed with the club until 2026 and they agreed a clause of 150 million euros, price that would be willing to pay the English box.

Those of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer they want the mattress to replace a Pogba that, according to the English media, will leave the entity this summer and Real Madrid is the top favorite to get their services. They hope to get a good amount for the French international in order to face the Saúl Ñíguez clause, as published by the Daily Star.

Saúl is one of the pillars of this Atlético de Simeone. Cholo has come to use him as a left back in some games. Since Atlético are not willing to get rid of their starHence, United has run into a wall every time they asked about the Spaniard. However, according to the aforementioned newspaper they would be willing to make a new attempt and this time it would be paying their termination clause.

This would represent the largest outlay in the history of the entity to sign a player. Solskjaer’s idea is to join Saúl with Bruno Fernandes in the middle of the field. For this they must not only pay the clause, but also reach an agreement with the player.

Paying the 150 million means not negotiating with Atlético but if the Elche midfielder rejects the proposal and decides to continue wearing the red and white for the coming year, his arrival at Old Trafford would be frustrated again and he would continue under Simeone’s orders.