Manchester United put a price on the club after saying goodbye

The Manchester United it could change owners soon. At least that is what the Irish Mirror newspaper says in its Sunday edition, which reports that the Glazers have put a price on the club after running out of the Super League. The owners of the entity would have set a starting price of around 4,600 million.

“Investors in the city believe that an offer close to its asking price of 4 billion pounds would tempt brothers Joel and Avram (Glazer), who effectively run the club, to give up control.” This is the information published from Ireland and on which the current leaders of the Manchester United they have not yet wanted to pronounce.

The managers of the English team were those who in their day most supported the Superliga project but hours after announcing their adhesion in a statement they decided to back down, frightened by the pressure of their fans and the British government. Saying goodbye to the new competition has not satisfied either the owners … or the fans, who have been asking for the owners to leave for years.

Last Thursday a small group of fans gathered near the club’s training ground to demand the resignation of the Glazer family for their participation in the Super League. Hours earlier United co-chairman Joel Glazer had apologized to fans, making it clear that they had not shown respect for the “deep-rooted traditions” of English football. This could have led to the resignation of Ed woodward, one of the main figures in the European Super League project, who will leave his post at United at the end of the season.

Everything that happened around the Super League makes the family Glazer may be considering a sale and according to point in Ireland the possible starting price would be around four million pounds, 4.6 million euros. After years of protests against the American property, which bought the club in 2005 for around 790 million pounds, the Super League may end up being the trigger for the Glazer family to decide to sell the club.