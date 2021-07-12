Manchester United, PSG … What will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s next club?

07/12/2021 at 5:11 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Although there could be any doubt about his performance, especially after the season of the Juventus does not meet the expectations of Vecchia Signora, Cristiano Ronaldo reaffirmed his form by becoming the top scorer in the European Championship. However, football occasionally reminds us that reality is more than results, so maybe, despite being in a position to offer it all, CR7 leaves Juventus once his contract ends in the middle of next year.

Therefore, the estimates have not been made wait and, consequently, there are already bets alluding to what could be the next home that will host the Portuguese star. Specifically, names like Manchester United Y Sporting Lisbon have emerged in the discussion even since the Lusitanian forward was in the Real Madrid, although now other alternatives have been added such as PSG: a club that, in addition to having signed a long-time teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo as Sergio Ramos, It may be the only one capable of assuming the cost that its acquisition implies.

WHERE IS THE FUTURE OF CRISTIANO RONALDO?

Of course, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be bianconeri and will be until next seasonHowever, the quotas already predict the following five clubs as the most likely to receive it once it leaves the Turin entity:

Manchester United: 2.5 euros.PSG: 3.5 euros.Real Madrid: 6 euros.Sporting Lisbon: 7 euros.Bayern Munich: 9.5 euros.