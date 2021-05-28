Manchester United prepares a millionaire offer for Harry Kane

05/27/2021

On at 20:55 CEST

Alberto Teruel

Everything indicates that Harry Kane will be one of the proper names in the transfer market. As the days go by, the future of the English killer seems to be getting further and further away from Tottenham, which has barely managed to qualify for the Conference League. In his last game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, he made his way to the stands in tears in what seemed like a goodbye to the club of his life.

At 27 years old, Kane wants to make the leap to a club with which he can aspire to win it all, and the greats of English football yearn for him. Manchester City, recently proclaimed Premier League champions are one of the main stakeholders, and Chelsea, in a fervent need to improve their offensive numbers, plan to include Kepa and Abraham in the operation. However, according to information published by the Times, Manchester United has positioned itself as the favorite in the bid for the English killer.

Once the goal of renewing Edinson Cavani was achieved, the red devils prepare their next move in the market: the signing of Harry Kane. An ambitious move, since the English international ends his tie with Tottenham in 2024 and, according to information from TalkSport, his starting price exceeds 150 million pounds.

To face this millionaire transfer, Solskjaer is willing to sell some players from the squad. According to the English media, the Norwegian coach would not frown upon the departure of Anthony Martial, as long as it serves to reinforce the staff. The French winger has not had his best season at Old Trafford, scoring 4 goals in his 22 Premier League appearances. Numbers that clearly contradict those of Kane, current golden boot, who registers 23 goals and 14 assists in the domestic championship.