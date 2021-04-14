Manchester United – Premier Burnley: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/14/2021 at 4:24 AM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

East Sunday, the Premier League 2020 – 2021 will give shelter to a new confrontation, whose protagonists will be the Manchester United and the Burnley and whose destination of realization will be Old trafford.

In this regard, the local team led by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer adds 63 points and +27 in goal differential, ranking second in the table. Specifically, its recent record indicates a win against Tottenham (3-1), a win against Brighton (2-1), a win against West Ham (1-0) and a win against Manchester City (2-0).

On the other hand, Sean Dyche’s squad accumulates 33 points and -17 in goal differential, so it is in the sixteenth seat of the competition. Likewise, its passage through the league indicates a defeat against Newcastle (2-1), a defeat against Southampton (3-2), a win over Everton (2-1) and a draw with Arsenal (1-1).

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE PREMIER LEAGUE MANCHESTER UNITED – BURNLEY

Thus, the confrontation between the Manchester United and the Burnley of the Premier League 2020 – 2021 will take place on Sunday, April 18 at 4:00 p.m., and the dispute can be seen in Spain through DAZN.