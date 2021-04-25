Manchester United owners price team for possible sale

The Manchester United already has a price. The owners of the club have valued it at 4,000 million pounds, that is, 4.6 billion euros. According to the Irish Mirror, that would be the starting price in the negotiation of a supposed sale.

“Investors in the city believe that an offer close to its asking price of 4 billion pounds would tempt brothers Joel and Avram [Glazer], who effectively run the club, to give up control “, they explain from the Irish medium, citing an anonymous source. Manchester United’s offices have yet to comment on the matter.

The weather is tense around the club. A group of fans made an appearance in the vicinity of the Manchester United training facilities last Thursday and reproached the Glazer family for the presence of the team among the twelve founding clubs of the Super League.. The Red Devils were one of the six Premier League teams present in the project for a new European competition.

Manchester United withdrew from the Super League within hours of the announcement of the competition after protests from fans, players and even managers. Joel Glazer apologized once the decision to step back was made. What’s more, ED Woodward, executive vice president of the club announced that he will leave his post at the end of this season.