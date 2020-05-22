Manchester United | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United manager is happy with the team’s ‘bad apples’ coming out | Premier League | Soccer



























































































































Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that he is happy with the team’s ‘bad apples’ coming out.

The coach must reorganize the team for next season.

By:

Felipe Galindo

May 21, 2020, 03:36 p.m.

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is at the center of the controversy in England after giving indirect remarks to former Manchester United players, the coach revealed that he was satisfied with the team that currently after several footballers listed as the ‘left’ rotten apples’ group.

“I’d rather have a hole in the template than a stupid … Personality is very important. We are a team in a team environment. I like that the players have a little ego but they must adapt, ”said the strategist in an interview with the United We Stand.

“There will always be players who want to play more soccer, but for a team to be successful, the players must be available at different times. I feel like we don’t have a bad apple in this group. There were other things I didn’t like last year, some personal situations that couldn’t be resolved until the summer, “he added.

The statements of the Norwegian coach had no main names, but it is clear that ‘Baby face’ referred to some of the players who left the team, in the past transfer market, such as Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sánchez, Ashley Young, Christian Smalling, Ander Herrea or Antonio Valencia.

