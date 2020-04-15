He Manchester United is one of the great engines of the transfer market. The shortcomings of the English club added to the results that take him away from the throne in the Premier place him in recent years as a clear force. The interest aroused at Old Trafford is nothing new Saúl Ñíguez. The mattress has been taken into account for years by the Red Devils, they see it as a great player project, but above all solid throughout the midfield, also highlighting his versatility. They are reason enough to make an effort for him.

According to The Sun, this effort could occur this summer although still with the handbrake. The situation resulting from the coronavirus puts all clubs in alarm and the Manchester club is not shy of all this. According to the British newspaper the United would be willing to offer the Atlético de Madrid 80 million euros to get Saul from the Spanish capital. It should be remembered that the Spanish midfielder has a contract with the rojiblancos until 2026 and a termination clause that rises to 150 kilos.

The really important bet of United It focuses on the contract that offers the player to convince him to change airs and make a career in the Premier League. Saúl currently charges about seven million per season at Atlético, one of the highest contracts in the club. The Red Devils intend to offer the midfielder a contract of 12 million per course, becoming one of the great employees of the squad of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian coach has a good regard for the Spanish, whom he sent to spy on the Liverpool and who you see as a perfect complement to Bruno Fernandes.

In fact, the Manchester United is clear this summer the goodbye of Paul Pogba, after a couple of push-pull transfer windows. With the Real Madrid, where he intends to land the French, and the Juventus As clubs willing to bet on him, the English club hopes to make cash to face the signing of the Atletico midfielder. He Atlético de Madrid He does not intend at the moment to get rid of the youth squad and will refer to his termination clause as he did last summer with other players such as Rodri, who signed for him Manchester City of Pep Guardiola.