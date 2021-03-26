Manchester United offers 80 million for Marcos Llorente

03/26/2021 at 10:49 CET

Manchester United is determined to fish in LaLiga. Specifically, the Old Trafford club prepares 80 million euros to sign Marcos Llorente, as reported by AS, and has already contacted the mattress club to send them the offer.

There was no intention on the part of Atlético de Madrid to sell Llorente, but the succulent number that arrives from England has made that in the offices begin to consider the possibility, and study the offer. The coronavirus crisis has hit many clubs hard, and a proposal of these amounts makes, at least, the option is considered.

Within Marcos Llorente’s plans there was no change of scene. In the Wanda Metropolitano he has found his best version and is currently experiencing one of the best moments of his career. On a personal level, a house is being built in Madrid and he is not planning to change cities. At the sporting and club level, Llorente has adapted his rewards to the current moments of crisis in the world of football, when Atlético has asked him to do so. Marcos’s commitment to the rojiblancos is total, and despite the interest of United and other clubs that have approached, such as PSG, his intention to stay is clear, and he wants to continue his great progression in Madrid.

In Manchester, Llorente would double the salary he receives at Atlético, and the ‘red devil’ team was already interested in him last winter market, when it was not yet a fixture in Simeone’s onces, so, after its emergence, interest has increased.